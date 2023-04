Pipeline strikes $1B deal with Janssen for myelin restoration candidate in MS

Pipeline Therapeutics Inc., which received U.S. FDA approval to move into a phase Ib/IIa study of PIPE-307 in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) last year, will be advancing the oral, small-molecule muscarinic M1 receptor antagonist in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV in an agreement that could be worth more than $1 billion.