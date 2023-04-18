FDA adcom debates efficacy of Entasis’ infection drug

Despite concerns about a limited dataset to study, the urgent need to treat one of the toughest and most deadly infections propelled a U.S. FDA advisory committee to unanimously support the NDA for Entasis Therapeutics Inc.’s sulbactam-durlobactam (Sul-Dur). Sul-Dur, an injectable combination of beta-lactam antibiotic and beta-lactamase inhibitor for treating adults with hospital‐acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator‐associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii infections, has a May 29 PDUFA date.