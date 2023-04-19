Kiro raises €13.8M for AI platform to simplify lab results

The €13.8 million (US$15.25 million) Kiro SAS recently raised in its series A financing led by Sofinnova Partners will enable the company to further develop its artificial intelligence (AI) platform, which standardizes and analyzes laboratory test results, making them more relevant to doctors and easier for patients to understand. The funding will also allow the company to prepare the groundwork to enter the U.S. market where, Alexandre Guenoun, CEO at Kiro, told BioWorld, there is a huge “opportunity” for the AI platform following changes to regulations which require laboratories to communicate test results directly to patients.