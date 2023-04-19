FDA drops warning letters on Abbott’s Canadian operation and North American Diagnostics

There are worse things for U.S. FDA-regulated companies than a warning letter from the agency, but both Abbott Point of Care Canada Ltd., and North American Diagnostics LLC were hit with a warning letter that included citations for failure to comply with the Quality System Regulation (QSR). North American may have believed it was no longer required to comply with the QSR as it ceased the manufacture of its COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits in July 2021, but the FDA advised the company that compliance is required so long as there is some chance that an adverse event arises in connection with the company’s product.