Asensus targets underserved pediatric patients with digital laparoscopic surgery platform

Largely underserved pediatric surgery patients in the U.S. could benefit from a new digital laparoscopic surgery solution said its developer Asensus Surgical Inc. Granted a pediatric indication by the U.S. FDA for the Senhance system in late March, the company plans to enter a market that has been largely ignored because of the difficulty performing digital laparoscopic surgery on smaller body patients.