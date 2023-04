Life sciences funding ‘unclear’ amid bank blowups

The implosion of Silicon Valley Bank and of the investment bank Credit Suisse has left the current funding backdrop for life sciences “completely unclear” according to Jim Wilkinson, chief financial officer of Oxford Science Enterprises. “I had a cup of coffee yesterday with Credit Suisse, and with Morgan Stanley, and I talked to one of our co-investors who has accessed some cash for us. They all gave me completely different stories,” Wilkinson said.