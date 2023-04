Doudna, Banfield lead $70M research initiative on CRISPR-based microbiome engineering

A research initiative led by Jennifer Doudna and Jill Banfield of the Innovative Genomics Institute at the University of California, Berkeley, has landed $70 million in funding from the Audacious Project to bring the power and precision of CRISPR-based genome editing to the gut microbiome of humans and animals, in an ambitious effort to engineer complex microbial communities to achieve outcomes that can benefit human health and the environment.