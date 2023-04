Draeger scrambling to address poor adhesive used in ventilation systems

Draeger Inc., of Telford, Pa., reported a recall of several lines of positive airway pressure (PAP) and other ventilation products in connection with problems seen in the adhesive used on breathing circuit components. Draeger said it has no reports of adverse events in connection with separation of the affected components during ventilation processes but has completed its testing of the corrective action and is working to replace the affected devices.