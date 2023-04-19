Acting director of NIH says agency is wary of using march-in rights to control drug prices

The annual U.S. budget scrum is well underway in Washington, with drug pricing a persistent theme on Capitol Hill. Lawrence Tabak, acting director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), said NIH’s view is that federal government exercise of march-in rights “is not the instrument to regulate drug pricing” as it would alienate drug makers and their investors, but Tabak vowed that the appropriate use of march-in rights is the subject of intense focus at the Department of Health and Human Services.