FDA clears Rapidai tool to detect, triage patients at high risk of stroke

Rapidai Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Rapid NCCT Stroke technology, the latest tool in its portfolio of non-contrast-based solutions for shock and trauma care. The company claims it is the first and only medical device cleared by the agency to detect suspected intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) and large vessel occlusion (LVO) from value-based CT imaging.