Cancer

Discovery of RGT-018, a SOS1 inhibitor for KRAS-driven cancer therapy

Researchers from Regor Therapeutics Inc. presented data from the company’s discovery campaign of Son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1) inhibitors, which show potential for the treatment of mutated KRAS-positive cancers, such as pancreatic cancers (PAC) and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). SOS1 is an upstream activator of KRAS. Therefore, SOS1 blockage has great potential as an approach for pan mutant KRAS suppression.