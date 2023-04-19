BioWorld - Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Discovery of RGT-018, a SOS1 inhibitor for KRAS-driven cancer therapy

April 19, 2023
No Comments
Researchers from Regor Therapeutics Inc. presented data from the company’s discovery campaign of Son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1) inhibitors, which show potential for the treatment of mutated KRAS-positive cancers, such as pancreatic cancers (PAC) and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). SOS1 is an upstream activator of KRAS. Therefore, SOS1 blockage has great potential as an approach for pan mutant KRAS suppression.
BioWorld Science Conferences New compound Cancer