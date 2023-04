Nykode shares advance as do its hopes of treating different cancers

Final phase II data showing improved survival rates in cervical cancer is giving Nykode Therapeutics ASA even more confidence in taking vaccine candidate VB10.16 further into oncology. The company had been considering targeting head and neck cancer for months. Now, with these new data, it said it’s fully behind focusing on PD-L1 patients with up to one prior line of systemic therapy.