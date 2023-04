Zephyrm nets ¥200M in financing to step up efforts in stem cell drug development

Zephyrm Biotechnologies Co. Ltd. raised ¥200 million (US$29 million) in a series B financing to support phase I and II trials of the company’s human pluripotent stem cell candidates to treat lung diseases, degenerative joint diseases such as osteoarthritis, CNS diseases, inherited retinal degenerations and retinal degenerative diseases. The money will also be used for the construction of its technology platform and cell manufacturing bases.