Alphatec nabs Fusion Robotics’ REMI system for $55M

April 20, 2023
By Annette Boyle
Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) acquired the robotic-enabled minimally invasive (REMI) system from Fusion Robotics LLC, a division of Integrity Implants Inc. (dba Accelus Inc.), for $55 million in cash. The deal brings a sophisticated navigation system for spine procedures into the Alphatec fold, something management previously identified as a target for expansion. Alphatec focuses on spinal surgery solutions. REMI integrates navigation and robotics into a range of spinal procedures and allows use of either a 3D imaging scan or 2D fluoroscopic images to precisely guide instruments and implants to the desired location during surgery.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Financings Asset purchase