FDA’s Califf says big pharma has ‘let us down’ in failing to develop non-addictive analgesics

The opioid crisis in the U.S. has not yet been resolved, but FDA commissioner Robert Califf said April 19 the agency could do more to resolve the crisis if Congress granted the agency the authority to require that new opioid analgesics offer superior safety relative to currently approved products. Califf laid the blame for the crisis on manufacturers in stating that drug makers had “let us down” in failing to develop novel oral analgesics that avoid the addictive properties that helped to fuel the opioid crisis.