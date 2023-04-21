Cancer

Discovery of fourth-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor PH009-1

Suzhou Puhe Biopharma Co. Ltd. presented promising preclinical profile data on PH009-1, a novel fourth-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). Besides ex19del (D), L858R (L) and T790M (T) as the more prevalent EGFR mutations, a segment of patients further acquire C797S (C)-resistant mutation. Current therapies address some single, double or triple mutation-expressing cancers. However, multiple-mutant positive cancers where T790M and/or C797S are involved pose a treatment challenge. The development of pan mutant EGFR TKIs is thus a much-desired research goal.