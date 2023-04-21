Abdera Therapeutics raises $142M for antibody delivery of radioisotopes

Abdera Therapeutics Inc. emerged from stealth mode with $142 million in equity funding and plans to develop a pipeline of radiopharmaceutical drugs that will employ engineered heavy-chain-only antibody domains as targeting agents. It has already identified a lead, which targets delta-like ligand 3, a Notch pathway protein, which is overexpressed in about 80% of small-cell lung cancer cases, but which is absent from healthy tissue. A manufacturing campaign is now underway, and an IND submission is in the offing.