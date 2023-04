Study of Motiva breast implants bodes well for FDA nod

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. presented remarkably positive results at three years for its Motiva silicone breast implant at The Aesthetic Meeting 2023 in Miami on April 20. In keeping with the two-year results previously presented, the data demonstrated very low rates of device failure or contracture, which have plagued other implants. The strength of the investigational device exemption study makes an approval from the U.S. FDA ever more likely.