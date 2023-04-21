Biocartis signs new Idylla agreement, changes CEO for US success

Biocartis Group NV recent entered an agreement with Apis Assay Technologies Ltd. to develop Apis’ breast cancer subtyping assay on its Idylla platform, is part of the Belgium company’s mission to bring complex molecular testing to as many patients as possible, outgoing Biocartis CEO Herman Verrelst, told BioWorld. The Idylla platform is a fully automated, real-time PCR based molecular testing system. With the technology failing to penetrate the U.S. market, and the share price tanking in recent years, the Belgium-based company recently appointed Roger Moody to the top job, effective Apr. 24, 2023.