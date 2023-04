Reach Neuro awarded breakthrough device designation for its motor function restoration platform

Reach Neuro Inc. has been granted FDA breakthrough device designation for a rehab platform that delivers small electrical impulses to the spinal cord to help restore shoulder, arm and hand movement to individuals suffering from chronic stroke. The company said Avantis restores a patient's ability to control movement, not only giving the patient immediate relief, but making it possible to return to therapy and continue making even further improvements.