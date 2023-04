FDA pushes back PDUFA date for Daiichi Sankyo’s quizartinib

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd. has experienced yet another setback with its quizartinib NDA submission, as the U.S. FDA has now extended the review period by three months to July 24, 2023, to allow additional time to review requested updates to the proposed Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies. No additional efficacy or safety data has been requested.