Head of the class? Vaxxinity could ease migraine ache with new CGRP approach

The U.S. FDA’s green light April 17 for Abbvie Inc. to expand the label of Qulipta (atogepant) – the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist for migraine, with language that includes prevention of such headaches chronically in adults – provided a welcome addition to the arsenal, but sufferers are still waiting for an improved remedy. Vaxxinity Inc. just might have it. And with a vaccine, no less.