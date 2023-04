China greenlights Janssen’s nasal spray antidepressant

Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd. obtained marketing approval in China for Spravato (esketamine hydrochloride nasal spray) in combination with an oral antidepressant to treat depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder with acute suicidal ideation or behavior. Unlike existing antidepressants on the market, which can take weeks to take effect, the newly approved nasal spray shows effects right away.