EIB loans Smart Reporting €15M to drive digitalization of health care

The €15 million (US$16.45 million) loan Smart Reporting GmbH recently received from the European Investment Bank (EIB) will take the company a “long way” as it looks to expand the use of its artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical documentation technology which “helps clinicians improve their workflow and patients to get better care,” co-CEO Peter Vanovertveld, told BioWorld.