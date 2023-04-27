BioWorld - Thursday, April 27, 2023
Medtronic clears 2021 FDA warning letter for Northridge CGM manufacturing site

April 26, 2023
By Mark McCarty
Dublin-based Medtronic plc, and the U.S. FDA have wrapped up their discussion of the December 2021 warning letter for the company’s manufacture of continuous glucose monitors, clearing a hurdle that was critical in restoring the company’s footprint in the U.S. market. Left unanswered from the resolution of the warning letter is whether the FDA believes that device makers need to track the number of devices in distribution vs. those in actual use in order to properly calculate the risk of device failure based on postmarket surveillance.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S.