Study on world’s first bedside portable MRI in pediatric ECMO patients

The neonatology unit at Bonn University Hospital (UKB) in Germany conducted the world’s first study of portable magnetic resonance imaging at the bedside on children undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy. This procedure involves oxygenating the blood outside the body. The 10-strong neonatology team demonstrated that it is safe and feasible to perform portable MRI at the bedside in this patient population.