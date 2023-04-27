BioWorld - Thursday, April 27, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Deficient synaptic pruning could explain mental health disorders during adolescence

April 27, 2023
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
The brain is plastic throughout life, but never more so than from birth to young adulthood. It increases its volume by developing dendrites and axons that connect neurons in to each other, forming new pathways to process the information that it will store. Those connections require maintenance. And if a connection is unsuccessful, better to delete it than to keep it. This is known as synaptic pruning and occurs from childhood to the age of 20. Now, a group of scientists from the University of Cambridge and Fudan University has described a neuropsychopathological (NP) factor that explains why inappropriate pruning in adolescence is related to mental health disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/Psychiatric