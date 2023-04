Neurology/Psychiatric

SEMA4A behind depression-like mood, study unveils

Recent findings in murine studies have unveiled a circuit linking the basolateral amygdala to the anterior cingulate cortex (BLA-ACC circuit) as a key for chronic pain-induced depression symptoms; researchers aimed to clarify the mechanisms behind this phenotype. Stimulation of this circuit led to the upregulation of semaphorin 4A (SEMA4A), which was the focus of the study.