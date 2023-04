Dexcom is on a tear as FDA actions lift diabetes segment

Dexcom Inc. posted a 19% increase in first quarter revenues compared to 2022 boosted by a stunning 27% organic growth in sales outside the U.S. With clearance of the G7 device in hand, another record set in new patient starts and coverage of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems by CMS effective this month, the year is shaping up to be quite rosy for the diabetes device company.