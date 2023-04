MDMA Annual Meeting

US House committee tightening scrutiny of CMS, breakthrough device coverage

For several years, the U.S. CMS has been musing a coverage policy specifically for breakthrough medical devices, and the absence of activity on this front has once again drawn the attention of Congress. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), said a representative of CMS had recently appeared before a House subcommittee for the first time in four years, and that the subcommittee is prepared to act on breakthrough devices coverage if CMS doesn’t produce a final rule this year.