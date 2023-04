Cardiex gets FDA nod for vascular biometric monitor

Cardiex Ltd. won U.S. FDA clearance for its Conneqt Pulse vascular biometric monitor. According to the digital health and wearables company, the device is the first in the world to provide measurements of both brachial blood pressure in the arm and central blood pressure in the heart and aorta, as well as arterial waveform analysis and other clinically relevant vascular biomarkers, outside the hospital, research institutions or clinical trial sites.