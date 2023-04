Cancer

Preclinical profile of first-in-class KRAS Q61H inhibitor RMC-0708 disclosed

KRAS Q61H mutation has been found in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), colorectal cancer (CRC), and non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) among other solid tumors. In healthy cells, RAS proteins switch between ON and OFF states during signal transduction, but in cancer, mutations in RAS genes or regulators install RAS proteins in ON state permanently.