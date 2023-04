Top 4D? Phase I gene therapy data in wet AMD climb chart; Adverum, Regenxbio also in play

Touting what’s been so far the “cleanest safety profile that’s been presented with genetic medicine in the eye,” deemed “a game changer for this field,” 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. CEO David Kirn said phase III planning will begin in later this year to test gene therapy 4D-150 in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).