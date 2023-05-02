BioWorld - Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Respiratory

Researchers report design and synthesis of cinnamic acid derivative for the treatment of acute lung injury

May 2, 2023
Acute lung injury (ALI) is a respiratory disease characterized by increased lung epithelial permeability, inflammatory cell infiltration and edema with a more than 40% mortality rate. Researchers from Wenzhou Medical University and colleagues reported the design and synthesis of [I], a novel cinnamic acid (CIN) derivative that targets the interaction of MD-2 protein and LPS showing anti-inflammatory activity.
