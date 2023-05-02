FCN-683, second-generation BCL2 inhibitor with potency against venetoclax-resistant B-cell malignancies
May 2, 2023
Researchers from Fochon Biosciences Ltd. have reported the discovery and preclinical evaluation of a novel second-generation B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL2) inhibitor, FCN-683, being developed for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. FCN-683 showed the ability to potently and selectively inhibit both wild-type BCL2 (IC50=0.11 nM) and multiple clinically relevant venetoclax-resistant mutants, including G101V, D103E/V/Y, F104L, A113G, R129L and V156D.