Elidah enables at home and on-the-go therapy for overactive bladder without implantation

Elidah Inc. expanded its line of U.S. FDA-cleared, over-the-counter devices to reduce or eliminate urinary incontinence in women with the launch of Elitone Urge for urge incontinence. The device is a muscle stimulator that can be worn under clothes as the user goes about her day and rebuilds muscle tone.