Electric stimulation heals chronic wounds three times faster, study

Using direct current to stimulate a chronic wound can help it to heal up to three times faster, researchers from Chalmers Institute of Technology, Sweden, and the University of Freiburg, Germany, found. Working from a well-known hypothesis that the skin is electrostatic, the researchers engineered a microfluidic biochip on which skin cells were cultured. They then made tiny wounds in two cells. One was allowed to heal naturally while the other was stimulated with electricity.