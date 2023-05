Cancer

Dual EP2/4 receptor antagonist DX-002 shows antitumoral effects and enhances immunotherapy in mice

Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) regulates inflammation and the tumor microenvironment, thought to happen through engagement with the E-type prostanoid EP2 and EP4 receptors, exerting immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. The simultaneous blockade of EP2 and EP4 – not blocking either alone – is needed to overcome this immunosuppressor effect.