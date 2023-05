Pharmaessentia raises $462M in GDR offering to expand global footprint

Pharmaessentia Corp. raised $462.7 million in a global depositary receipt (GDR) offering on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange that marks the largest global health care GDR offering so far this year. The capital raise “reflects confidence in the market opportunity for our approved product and the potential of our pipeline,” said Pharmaessentia founder and CEO Ko-Chung Lin.