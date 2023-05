Travere to deal with FDA after Filspari door number two opens weak in FSGS Duplex trial

Saddled with disappointing results from a phase III trial with Filspari (sparsentan) in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), officials of Travere Therapeutics Inc. stressed the differences between that disorder and IgA nephropathy (IgAN) – for which the drug was cleared by the U.S. FDA in February. Two-year IgAN efficacy data are due in the fourth quarter of this year.