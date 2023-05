Avertix pumped up by SPAC deal valued at $195M

Avertix Medical Inc. signed a definitive merger agreement with Bios Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a deal that will take the company public on the Nasdaq. The deal will establish the combined entity, which will continue under the Avertix name and trade as AVRT, with an estimated enterprise value of $195 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year.