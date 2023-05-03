US FDA approves Arexvy from GSK, the country’s first RSV vaccine

The U.S. FDA has approved the country’s first-ever respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Arexvy, from GSK plc. The adjuvanted vaccine is also the first for older adults anywhere on the planet. GSK now has a head start to vaccinate the U.S. market, but other big companies, such as Sanofi SA and especially Pfizer Inc., are in late-stage development and will pose strong challenges in the coming year. Pfizer’s PF-0692831/RSVpreF, an RSV vaccine for treating lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV, has a priority BLA with a May 31 PDUFA date.