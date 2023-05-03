BioWorld - Wednesday, May 3, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

US FDA approves Arexvy from GSK, the country’s first RSV vaccine

May 3, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
The U.S. FDA has approved the country’s first-ever respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Arexvy, from GSK plc. The adjuvanted vaccine is also the first for older adults anywhere on the planet. GSK now has a head start to vaccinate the U.S. market, but other big companies, such as Sanofi SA and especially Pfizer Inc., are in late-stage development and will pose strong challenges in the coming year. Pfizer’s PF-0692831/RSVpreF, an RSV vaccine for treating lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV, has a priority BLA with a May 31 PDUFA date.
BioWorld Regulatory Infection Vaccine U.S. FDA