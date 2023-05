As USTR calls foul over trade secrets theft, FDA accused of the same

While the U.S. continues to call out other countries for weak enforcement of intellectual property rights, trade secret theft and forced technology transfers in the life sciences sector, some companies in the sector claim similar things are happening in the U.S. In its 2023 Special 301 Report, released April 26, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) noted “the growing need for trading partners to provide effective protection and enforcement of trade secrets.”