BioWorld - Wednesday, May 3, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Hematologic

Blood thinner class dissolves blood clots without increasing bleeding risk

May 3, 2023
By Subhasree Nag
No Comments
Blood clots can lead to life-threatening conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism and stroke. Blood thinners are essential in the treatment and prevention of blood clots but carry a significant risk of bleeding as they target enzymes essential for blood clotting. Researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the University of Michigan have developed a new class of blood thinners that can specifically target clots without increasing the risk of bleeding.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Hematologic