Hematologic

Blood thinner class dissolves blood clots without increasing bleeding risk

Blood clots can lead to life-threatening conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism and stroke. Blood thinners are essential in the treatment and prevention of blood clots but carry a significant risk of bleeding as they target enzymes essential for blood clotting. Researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the University of Michigan have developed a new class of blood thinners that can specifically target clots without increasing the risk of bleeding.