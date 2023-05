LSX World Congress

Startups told 'don’t waste time' approaching Medtronic

Companies such as Medtronic plc have become risk averse and are unlikely to takeover early stage medtech firms, Ori Hadomi, vice president strategic initiatives & partnerships, at Medtronic, told delegates at the LSX World Congress in London. Hadomi, who joined Dublin-based Medtronic after his firm Mazor Robotics Inc. was taken over by the company in a $1.64 billion deal in 2018, told early-stage startups “don’t waste their time” in approaching the company.