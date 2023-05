B+L challenges viscoelastic industry with new dual platform for safer cataract surgery

Bausch + Lomb Corp. reported its U.S. launch of an ophthalmic viscosurgical device (OVD) designed to protect patients during cataract surgery. The Totalvisc viscoelastic system is a dual action chemical protection system that employs viscoelastics which have the properties of both a fluid and an elastic. Unlike its competitors it also features sorbitol to eliminate free radicals that cause oxidative damage in eye tissue.