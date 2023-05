LSX World Congress 2023

Fewer NMEs, less funding, more M&A: Navigating the industry post-pandemic

The industry is not over the post-COVID-19 funding crash, and as the dust settles there are mixed signs for future prospects, with some metrics in decline, others more or less back to pre-pandemic levels, and some showing signs of improvement. But on the key productivity metric, there is a downward trend, with fewer new molecular entities (NMEs) approved by both the U.S. FDA and EMA over the last year and a half.