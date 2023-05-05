BioWorld - Friday, May 5, 2023
Soligenix sees the light, posts supportive phase III data as FDA talks continue

May 4, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
While sorting out a second phase III study design for its cancer therapy and light device with the U.S. FDA, Soligenix Inc. produced positive results from a compatibility study evaluating Hybryte (synthetic hypericin sodium) for treating early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). That data, according to Soligenix, bolster findings from the phase III FLASH study, which used the same combination in treating CTCL. According to Christopher Schaber, Soligenix CEO, the important corporate objectives for the compatibility study were to replicate results seen in the FLASH study.
