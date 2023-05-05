Day of reckoning looms for Morphosys

By the end of this year, it will become apparent whether Morphosys AG has executed one of the biotechnology industry’s boldest pivots in recent years or has instead blown $1.7 billion of investor cash on a dud. The day of reckoning is coming a little sooner than expected for the Planegg, Germany-based firm, as it has completed recruitment in a phase III trial of pelabresib in first-line myelofibrosis ahead of schedule. Top-line data from the study are now expected before year-end, instead of early 2024.