Kinoxis and Boehringer to develop oxytocin-targeting treatments for social dysfunction in $181M deal

University of Sydney spinout Kinoxis Therapeutics Pty announced a partnership and licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH to develop first-in-class oxytocin-targeting precision psychiatry treatments to improve the quality of life of people living with neuropsychiatric disorders. Under the terms of the agreement, Kinoxis will receive an up-front payment and research support payments and is eligible for research, preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones of up to AU$266 million (US$181 million), in addition to sales-based royalties.